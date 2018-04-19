Language

Clicks
637
Tomorrow, April 25, our dear QUEEN and our SOVEREIGN will speak! QUEEN of Peace prays for Alfie and for the whole world!

Resistenza Cattolica - Catholic Resistance - Resistencia católica - Résistance catholique - Opór … 2 2
Tomorrow, April 25, our dear Queen and our Sovereign will speak! Queen of Peace prays for Alfie and for the whole world! AND ALL HER SONS WILL REPLY! Domani 25 Aprile parlerà la nostra cara Regina … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Resistenza Cattolica - Catholic Resistance - Resistencia católica - Résistance catholique - Opór … mentioned this post in Prince Henry "ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE IF YOU HAVE THE WILL"..
Resistenza Cattolica - Catholic Resistance - Resistencia católica - Résistance catholique - Opór …
*** La Regina della Pace veglia su Alfie... guardate questa foto
www.facebook.com/…/1763573913680551
Like
More