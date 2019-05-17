Descent into the Kidron Valley

"When Jesus had spoken these words, he went forth with his disciples across the Kidron valley, where there was a garden, which he and his disciples entered." (John 18:1) From the church of St Peter … More

"When Jesus had spoken these words, he went forth with his disciples across the Kidron valley, where there was a garden, which he and his disciples entered." (John 18:1) From the church of St Peter in Gallicantu, these ancient steps lead into the Kidron Valley. It is likely that Jesus walked this way at least twice, once after the Last Supper, and again when he was taken from Gethsemane to Caiphas's house.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr