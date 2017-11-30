Language

Clicks
153
Vile Swarthmore College Course "Queering the Bible" Attacks God

TFP Student Action
"Queering the Bible" is a new course offered at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania for the fall semester. This is how the college advertises the course: "By reading the Bible with the methods of … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
CarolineA03
"Why is God and the Bible singled out for derision by a college that prides itself on so-called tolerance and inclusion?"

......because, as Romans 1 states

21] .........when they knew God, they have not GLORIFIED him as God, or given thanks; but became vain in their thoughts, and their foolish heart was darkened. [22] For professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. [23] And they chan… More
Like
More
Joseph a' Christian likes this.
rhemes1582 likes this.
aderito
sacriligious
Like
More