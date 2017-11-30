Vile Swarthmore College Course "Queering the Bible" Attacks God

Clicks153Vile Swarthmore College Course "Queering the Bible" Attacks God
Clicks153
"Queering the Bible" is a new course offered at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania for the fall semester. This is how the college advertises the course: "By reading the Bible with the methods of … More
Write a comment …
"Why is God and the Bible singled out for derision by a college that prides itself on so-called tolerance and inclusion?"
......because, as Romans 1 states
21] .........when they knew God, they have not GLORIFIED him as God, or given thanks; but became vain in their thoughts, and their foolish heart was darkened. [22] For professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. [23] And they chan… More
......because, as Romans 1 states
21] .........when they knew God, they have not GLORIFIED him as God, or given thanks; but became vain in their thoughts, and their foolish heart was darkened. [22] For professing themselves to be wise, they became fools. [23] And they chan… More
Like