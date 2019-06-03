The Liturgy this week is full of martyrs, whose colour is blood red. On Sunday, we read the account of St Stephen's martyrdom. And then, there follows this week, the feasts of the martyrs St Charles … More

The Liturgy this week is full of martyrs, whose colour is blood red. On Sunday, we read the account of St Stephen's martyrdom. And then, there follows this week, the feasts of the martyrs St Charles Lwanga and companions; St Peter Martyr (protomartyr of the Dominicans); and St Boniface, apostle to Germany. These blood red poppies in Jerusalem seemed a fitting tribute to the martyrs, both ancient and new, from Stephen to Charles Lwanga.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr