Saint Francis of Paola and the Paulaner Brewery, Munich

Saint Francis of Paola . The monks of the Order began to brew beer in Munich in the 17th century, hence the name of the company and its beer. By the way, it is St. Francis who is depicted on the company logo. The name sounds beautiful and is easy to remember, which, coupled with the excellent quality of the drink makes Paulaner famous worldwide. When we wanted to try this beer “Vom Fass” (draft), the question was – where exactly in Munich? In fact, there are three major brasseries belonging to Paulaner in the city: Paulaner im Tal is in the Old Town, Paulaner Bräuhaus is in the Ludwigsvorstadt-Isarvorstadt district and a beer hall at the main brewery is on the Nockherberg hill near Haidhausen. After some consideration we decided that it would be too touristy in the Old Town, while Nockherberg is a little too far away. Therefore, the Paulaner Bräuhaus on Kapuzinerstrasse was chosen for our first acquaintance with this beer brand. It is just a few steps from the



The Paulaner Bräuhaus is located on the site of a pub which once belonged to another Munich's brewery, Thomas Bräu, which merged with Paulaner almost 100 years ago. And today, they continue to brew beer here in the backyard and serve it as "home brew." Actually, it is still the same Paulaner beer. We found the "home brew" in the «Aus den Sudhaus» section of the carte and ordered the first round. Super beer, I can't say anything else. It seemed a little sweet and tart at the same time, with a special pleasant flavor. The cuisine in the restaurant is typical German, including local Bavarian. It was May, the time of the year when various asparagus dishes (Spargelgerichte) are popular in Germany. We also started with Spargelcremesuppe, thick soup with asparagus and croutons, very delicious. Main courses here can suit every taste, (well, maybe not for a snobby gourmand) and the portions are large and mouth-watering. For example, I ordered a classic Wiener Schnitzel (veal cutlet) with fried potatoes; the dish maybe simple but always a winner. My buddies were more adventurous: one chose a steak, another – duck, and one even tried local fish (Saibling) from the Isar river. By the end of the night we were all satisfied: excellent beer, good local food, reasonable prices and friendly atmosphere – what else is needed to spend an evening in Munich?