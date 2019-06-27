Saint John Southworth

Today, 27 June, is the feast of St John Southworth, one of the martyrs of England and Wales. He was born in Lancashire and became a priest in 1619 in Douai. Sent to England that same year, he was … More

Today, 27 June, is the feast of St John Southworth, one of the martyrs of England and Wales. He was born in Lancashire and became a priest in 1619 in Douai. Sent to England that same year, he was arrested but released through the intercession of Queen Henrietta Maria. He joined St Henry Morse, subsequently working diligently in London during the plague of 1636. Arrested again, he was martyred by being hanged, drawn, and quartered at Tyburn. His relics are in Westminster Cathedral and they are especially venerated on his feast day. Pope St Paul VI canonized him, along with 39 other martyrs of the Faith in 1970.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr