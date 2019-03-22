Beseech the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get us out of the European Union - only She can help us now!

Beseech the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union - only She can help us now! As well as praying the Rosary and making Spiritual Communions for this intention, … More

Beseech the Immaculate Heart of Mary to get the United Kingdom out of the European Union - only She can help us now!



As well as praying the Rosary and making Spiritual Communions for this intention, please pray the following prayer as often as possible each day:-



3 Hail Marys - after each Hail Mary, pray "Immaculate Heart of Mary, we beseech you to overcome the machinations of evil or misguided men. Please get us out of the European Union completely and as soon as possible".