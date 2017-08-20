Language
Sign up
Login
Clicks
173
GKC
Klaus Gamber
6 hours ago
Follow
Chat
“I dont need a Church to tell me I’m wrong when I know when I’m wrong, I need a church to tell me I’m wrong when I think I’m right”
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Embed
Download
Replace medium
Edit post
Remove post
Write a comment …
Jana TMV
likes this.
46 minutes ago
mattsixteen24
likes this.
1 hour ago
Klaus Gamber
mentioned this post in
"Individual Case" Trick: Cardinal Marx Blesses Homosexual Couples
.
yesterday