Christ's sacrifice-and ours-is foreshadowed by three Old Testament figures

The Roman Canon - Part VI The Anamnesis By Jake Tawney After a brief Holy Week hiatus, we continue our catechesis on the first Eucharistic Prayer, known as the Roman Canon. When we last left off, we had just finished the words of consecration. This week we discuss what is known as the Anamnesis. According to liturgical scholar Adrian Fortesque, most liturgies (East and West) end the words of institution with Christ's command to do this in memory of him and continue with a prayer of assurance that we do indeed remember him always. In the Greek rites, this prayer is called the Anamnesis (meaning a "remembering"). The Roman Anamnesis is the Unde et memores, in which we recall that our participation in the Mass is a participation in the entire Paschal Mystery of Jesus Christ. The eastern liturgies name the passion, death, resurrection, and the expectation of the second coming. The Roman Anamnesis names the passion, resurrection and ascension only, though there have been forms of this prayer throughout history that have mentioned other events in the Lord's life, namely the Nativity. With that, let us turn to the actual texts. As usual, let's examine the current version: Father, we celebrate the memory of Christ, your Son. We, your people and your ministers, recall his passion, his resurrection from the dead, and his ascension into glory; and from the many gifts you have given us we offer to you, God of glory and majesty, this holy and perfect sacrifice: the bread of life and the cup of eternal salvation. Look with favor on these offerings and accept them as once you accepted the gifts of your servant Abel, the sacrifice of Abraham, our father in faith, and the bread and wine offered by your priest Melchizedek.