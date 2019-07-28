Raised from the Dead

"You have been buried with Christ, when you were baptised; and by baptism, too, you have been raised up with him through your belief in the power of God who raised him from the dead. You were dead, … More

"You have been buried with Christ, when you were baptised; and by baptism, too, you have been raised up with him through your belief in the power of God who raised him from the dead. You were dead, because you were sinners and had not been circumcised: he has brought you to life with him, he has forgiven us all our sins." – Colossians 2:12f, which is part of today's 2nd reading at Mass. Fresco by Fra Angelico from the cells of the Dominican convent of San Marco, Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr