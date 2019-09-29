St Michael the Archangel

"O glorious prince St. Michael, chief and commander of the heavenly hosts, guardian of souls, vanquisher of rebel spirits, servant in the house of the Divine King and our admirable conductor, you … More

"O glorious prince St. Michael, chief and commander of the heavenly hosts, guardian of souls, vanquisher of rebel spirits, servant in the house of the Divine King and our admirable conductor, you who shine with excellence and superhuman virtue deliver us from all evil, who turn to you with confidence and enable us by your gracious protection to serve God more and more faithfully every day. Amen." 29 September is the feast of the Archangels Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael. Statue from Brussels Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr