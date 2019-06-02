Damascus Gate

"But they cried out with a loud voice and stopped their ears and rushed together upon him. Then they cast him out of the city and stoned him; and the witnesses laid down their garments at the feet … More

"But they cried out with a loud voice and stopped their ears and rushed together upon him. Then they cast him out of the city and stoned him; and the witnesses laid down their garments at the feet of a young man named Saul." – Acts 7:57-58, which is part of today's 1st reading at Mass. St Stephen was martyred outside the city of Jerusalem, near this gate. The gate as it appears today is a much later construction, from the Ottoman period.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr