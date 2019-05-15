Annunciation Basilica

This is the Basilica of the Annunciation, built in 1969 but a church has stood on this site since the 4th-century, and it marks the house of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Nazareth. To this house, the … More

This is the Basilica of the Annunciation, built in 1969 but a church has stood on this site since the 4th-century, and it marks the house of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Nazareth. To this house, the angel Gabriel came, and in this house, Mary conceived by the power of the Holy Spirit. Here, the Word was made flesh in the womb of Mary.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr