Built on the site of Our Lady’s birth, St Anne’s church in Jerusalem is a 12th-century Crusader church that replaced a 5th-century Byzantine church built nearby over the pools of Bethesda, which are mentioned in the Gospels.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr