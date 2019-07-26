Clicks44

St Anne's Church in Jerusalem

Built on the site of Our Lady’s birth, St Anne’s church in Jerusalem is a 12th-century Crusader church that replaced a 5th-century Byzantine church built nearby over the pools of Bethesda, which are …More
Built on the site of Our Lady’s birth, St Anne’s church in Jerusalem is a 12th-century Crusader church that replaced a 5th-century Byzantine church built nearby over the pools of Bethesda, which are mentioned in the Gospels.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
