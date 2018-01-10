Language

Vienna Abortion Museum Has Something To Hide

HerzMariae
The image on the left was one of the winners of a photography competition from the pro abortion Museum of Contraception and Abortion in Vienna (run by Christian Fiala). Note how they don't show you what's inside the gestational sac.
Joseph a' Christian
@Tesa Amazing.
Speaking of hearts, our Apostle Paul stated, " have the peace of Christ rule in your heart. " (from his epistles)
- your brother in our Lord Jesus, Joseph
aderito
Life is beautiful
Tesa
The heart starts beating at 3 weeks after the conception date (fetal age), so that's approx 5 weeks gestation (since fetal age is about 2 weeks less than gestation).
De Profundis
Also the heart beats around this time.
