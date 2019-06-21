St Alban's Nave Arcade

"Alban is venerated as Britain's first saint. He died just outside the city which now bears his name, probably in the persecution under the emperor Decius, in the middle of the 3rd century. … More

"Alban is venerated as Britain's first saint. He died just outside the city which now bears his name, probably in the persecution under the emperor Decius, in the middle of the 3rd century. According to the story told by Bede, Alban was a pagan soldier who gave shelter to a Christian priest and was converted by him. He then put on the priest's clothes, and was arrested and executed in his place. Two hundred years later, the site of his martyrdom had already become a shrine to his memory, and has remained such to the present day."



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr