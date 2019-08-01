SSPX sister in trouble

𝗣𝗿𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗙𝗿. 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝗣𝗳𝗲𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲r SSPX 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗿. 𝗟𝘂𝗰𝗶𝗲: "Pls pray for Sr. Lucy. Upon her flight to France, she suffered a stroke/seizure, rushed to hospital where she stayed for 8hrs. On … More

"Pls pray for Sr. Lucy. Upon her flight to France, she suffered a stroke/seizure, rushed to hospital where she stayed for 8hrs. On arriving home, she has been suffering seizures or minor strokes, now affecting different parts of her body. Doctors are experimenting with different medicines but so far to no effect. TY JMJ, Fr. TP"