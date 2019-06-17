Clicks55
Barnhardt's 2nd Video, and the Deeper Reason why Benedict did not contest my Brief which proved he never resigned the Papal Munus
Benedict has tacitly consented to my arguments that he retains the Papal Munus, but the reason why is now revealed by Barnhardt's recent analysis of his theological motivations. The Resulting Considerations show what needs now to be done by the Cardinals and how to resolve the 6 year crisis which began on Feb 11, 2013.
fromrome.wordpress.com/…/barnhardts-2nd-…
All Catholics should listen to this video.
Get informed with a very thorough treatment of this subject.
I thought the possible motive for Cardinal Kasper & German Hierarchy was excellent, in the last 25 minutes or so of the talk.