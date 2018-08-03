Church Is in Serious Troubles - But There Is Good News Too

Clicks170Church Is in Serious Troubles - But There Is Good News Too
The Church has always been run by at least some immoral men at the top. The difference is, no matter how perverse they were in private, in public they mostly upheld the Faith.
Two things that cannot both be true:
1. The teachings of the Catholic Church, as represented in the Catechism, are completely binding and authoritative.
2. The teaching of the Catholic Church on capital punishment, as represented in the Catechism, was always wrong. Until now.
