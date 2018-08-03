Language

Clicks
170
Church Is in Serious Troubles - But There Is Good News Too

en.cartoon 2 1
Picture: © gloria.tv, CC BY-ND, #newsQtnfzwgnbw
Share Like
More
Write a comment
DefendTruth
The Church has always been run by at least some immoral men at the top. The difference is, no matter how perverse they were in private, in public they mostly upheld the Faith.
Like
More
HerzMariae
Two things that cannot both be true:
1. The teachings of the Catholic Church, as represented in the Catechism, are completely binding and authoritative.
2. The teaching of the Catholic Church on capital punishment, as represented in the Catechism, was always wrong. Until now.
Like
More