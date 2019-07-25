"God, Father of all mankind, King, ruler of the world Gave to his apostles dear, lands, each to their own just care James in his own land of Spain, Shines out with a holy flame First [to be martyred]… More

"God, Father of all mankind, King, ruler of the world Gave to his apostles dear, lands, each to their own just care James in his own land of Spain, Shines out with a holy flame First [to be martyred] amongst Apostles now! Martyred at Jerusalem! James became the holiest by illustrious martyrdom! Lo! James’s Galicia calls out for our pious toil, Marching on the holy way, road over her glorious soil. Blending all our prayers in one harmony of endless song: To Lord St James! To God’s St James! And Onward! And Upward! God speed our way!" – translation of 'Dum Pater Familias', a pilgrim song for the Camino to Santiago de Compostela. Statue of the St James the Greater, from Ghent Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr