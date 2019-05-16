Trimming the Lamps

"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." (Matt 5:16) The many votive lamps hanging around the Aedicule of the Holy … More

"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." (Matt 5:16) The many votive lamps hanging around the Aedicule of the Holy Sepulchre need to be have their wicks regularly trimmed, and the oil topped up.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr