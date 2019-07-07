Clicks7

The council wishes not-secular clothes for religious

Tesa
“We cannot pass over in silence the fittingness that the dress of religious men and women should be, as the Council wishes, a sign of their consecration and that it should be in some way different from the forms that are clearly secular.”—Paul VI
