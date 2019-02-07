Language
"Please pray for us both"
Jungerheld
1
2
1 hour ago
"I gave in...until I saw the pro-life protesters." When it comes to abortion, "choice" usually means some kind of coercion.
CatMuse
8 minutes ago
CatMuse
8 minutes ago
Well done to that young woman. God be praised.
onda
20 minutes ago