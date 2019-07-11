Clicks46
Carnival has just begun
In 2013 there were reports (BBC et al) that Francis turned down the red cape with ermine by saying to Monsignor Marini: “No thank you, Monsignore. You put it on instead. Carnival time is over!”
So, a harmless (and symbolically beautiful) part of tradition was "Carnival time," but rampant homosexuality in the priesthood, "liberation theology," stumping for open-borders, Communism, "liturgical dancers," and massive cover-ups of abuse are just oky-doky? I see where their priorities are!