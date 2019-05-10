"In peace I will both lie down and sleep; for thou alone, O Lord, makest me dwell in safety." (Ps 4:8). This is the icon of Christ Crucified placed above Calvary, the very spot where He suffered and … More

"In peace I will both lie down and sleep; for thou alone, O Lord, makest me dwell in safety." (Ps 4:8). This is the icon of Christ Crucified placed above Calvary, the very spot where He suffered and died for our salvation. It is a serene depiction, the Lord seems to be asleep, as the psalmist says.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr