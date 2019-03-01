Clicks193

Disgusting History Agsinst Old Rite Catholics

Lisi Sterndorfer
Cream City Catholic, "In the '80s (during the Dark Ages of Archbishop Weakland) those who wished to attend the TLM had to present this official "permission slip" at the entrance of the 1 chapel in the archdiocese where it was offered. It's a fascinating & sad bit of our history."
JTLiuzza
How "pastoral" and "merciful" of him. Scoundrel.
