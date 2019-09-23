Clicks214

First MRI of a mother kissing her baby ❤

HerzMariae
Mothers kiss caused a chemical reaction in her baby’s brain that released a burst of oxytocin (a hormone that produces feelings of affection and attachment): " Touch illuminates the brain! Hold them,…More
Mothers kiss caused a chemical reaction in her baby’s brain that released a burst of oxytocin (a hormone that produces feelings of affection and attachment): " Touch illuminates the brain! Hold them, kiss them, respond to their needs, massage them, love them, just as your instincts suggest!"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up