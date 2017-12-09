Vatican Christmas and Gay Mafia

Write a comment …
....about the Abomination of Desolation - we've just reviewed this. It's excellent information.
www.maccabeanuprising.com/daniel-9-27-mid…
www.youtube.com/watch
www.maccabeanuprising.com/daniel-9-27-mid…
www.youtube.com/watch
Like
Get out of the Vatican's Nativity Scene Lucifer!
We know it's you. Sent by Satan to try to prevent the Holy One of God, the Infant King, from gaining the adoration of the Magi and Shepherds, those TRULY sent by the Angelic Host to bow down and adore the Babe cradled in the Manger.
Either accept the gift of an offered cloak from St Joseph, or robe YOURSELF in all due respect for the pious Bride … More
We know it's you. Sent by Satan to try to prevent the Holy One of God, the Infant King, from gaining the adoration of the Magi and Shepherds, those TRULY sent by the Angelic Host to bow down and adore the Babe cradled in the Manger.
Either accept the gift of an offered cloak from St Joseph, or robe YOURSELF in all due respect for the pious Bride … More