Help the Catholics in Africa who are being massacered by Islamic Terrorists

I beg you help in sporting the Mission of the Order to Africa, so that we might assist the Catholics who are being slaughtered by terrorist organizations learn to organize and defend themselves, … More

I beg you help in sporting the Mission of the Order to Africa, so that we might assist the Catholics who are being slaughtered by terrorist organizations learn to organize and defend themselves, with the assitance of military and security experts: read more here www.ordo-militaris.us/help-support-th…