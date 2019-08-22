Our Lady's Crown

"Obtain for us that all who now in every corner of the world acclaim and hail you Queen and Lady may one day in heaven enjoy the fullness of your kingdom in the vision of your Divine Son, who with … More

"Obtain for us that all who now in every corner of the world acclaim and hail you Queen and Lady may one day in heaven enjoy the fullness of your kingdom in the vision of your Divine Son, who with the Father and the Holy Spirit, live and reign forever and ever." - from a prayer by Pope Pius XII. In the Fatima Centenary year, the firm of Leitão & irmão in Portugal offered to Our Lady of the Rosary of Fatima this special new silvergilt crown.



