Clicks45

St Mary Magdalene sees the Risen Lord

LawrenceOP-Fan
12
"O God, whose Only Begotten Son entrusted Mary Magdalene before all others with announcing the great joy of the Resurrection, grant, we pray, that through her intercession and example we may …More
"O God, whose Only Begotten Son entrusted Mary Magdalene before all others with announcing the great joy of the Resurrection, grant, we pray, that through her intercession and example we may proclaim the living Christ and come to see him reigning in your glory. Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of St Mary Magdalene (22 July). Painting from the Franciscan sacristy of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

HerzMariae
More Pictures
  • Report
Jungerheld and one more user like this.
Jungerheld likes this.
Legio Patria Nostra - More Majorum likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up