Fr Isaac Mary Relyea, devil’s worst nightmare

If Fr. Isaac Mary Relyea ever became Pope.The devil would instantly tremble with fear and Most certainly beg the angels of God for mercy...Here are some things in my opinion, Fr Isaac would do as the Holy Father.(1) His physical appearance, backed with brute strength Faith, would not only intimidate most feminine priests and bishops, but would cause them to second guess thier actions.(2) Upon the announcement that he is our new pope, there would be somewhat of a “Trump” reaction in the Vatican. Most secret/corrupt cardinals and bishops would instantly try to resist this man as there leader. Politically correct news media outlets would have difficulty with his straight forward approach to questions. Most, if not all Liberals would take ever word this man says as insults because he can only hit people with the “raw truth”.(3) He most likely would dismantle the Vatican 2 council with a sledge hammer. In other words, his street smart personality, would be able to sniff out liers and fake members of clergy, cancelling out, if not imprisoning them.4) Upon taking the seat as the holy pontiff, Fr Isaac would send out the order to all American parishes to only celebrate the old rite mass. In other words, it would be mandatory for all churches across the world to only perform a Latin mass.(5) Every single confusing aspect of all the statements and publications placed by Pope Francis would be clarified with one single action. Fr Isaac would turn the spot light on all the original church-teaching/ doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church. In other words, he would resurface all the old teachings that have been lost due to modernism.(6) His public appearances would not be that of a celebrity, but more like Padre Pio at public rallies saying the rosery with common lay people. In other words, you will not find him on tv with all the lights and glamour. He would have formed his own rosery armies sent out to pray/ attack evil forces like planned parenthood.(7) Fr Issac would instantly become public enemy number one causing all the free masons around the world to be infuriated. His straight forward/head butting evil approach, would most likely cause most lukewarm Catholics to exit the church all across the United States. This would first seem as a bad situation, but it would ultimately raise up real stronger Catholics in the future.Most importantly, Fr Isaac Mary Relyea would have the back bone to officially consecrate Russia to the immaculate heart of Mary.Fatima center we love you!!!!!For all who do not know who this man is,Check out these videos