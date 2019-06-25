English
Login
Clicks
148
The most important lection of life.
Tesa
1
1
1 hour ago
Base all your decisions on this simple wisdom.
Share
Like
Chat
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
Eva
29 minutes ago
Teresa of Avila: "All sins are committed because we don't think of God as really present, but imagine him as very far way."
Like
Chat
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
charisma
likes this.
37 minutes ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up