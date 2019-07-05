Panic at the Order of Malta - Good job

Henry Sire on Twitter: "Reports of panic in Boeselager's Order of Malta inner circle. Today's blunder includes circulating my article (and Marco Tosatti's) to the entire Order worldwide along with a … More

Henry Sire on Twitter: "Reports of panic in Boeselager's Order of Malta inner circle. Today's blunder includes circulating my article (and Marco Tosatti's) to the entire Order worldwide along with a weak and evasive 'rebuttal'. The frazzled PR office (see image) even neglected to delete a long stream of negative comments about the present regime from the copy of my article that it sent out."