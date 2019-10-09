"The Lord, the God of Israel, visited his people in the lands of the Indies, sending them his servant, who went ahead of the Lord to prepare his ways before him." – Benedictus antiphon for St Louis … More

"The Lord, the God of Israel, visited his people in the lands of the Indies, sending them his servant, who went ahead of the Lord to prepare his ways before him." – Benedictus antiphon for St Louis Bertrand, Dominican "apostle of South America", whose feast is today (9 Oct). Detail from a painting in the church of Santa Maria sopra Minerva in Rome.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr