Justice Douglas in 1971. Footnote.

Michael Brendan Dougherty on Twitter: "A footnote from Justice Douglas in his concurrence in Lemon v Kurtzman. This is a historical artifact from a time when progressives believed Catholics showed “no mercy” to others and held the lash in American culture."