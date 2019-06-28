Clicks101
Apparition of the Sacred Heart
"Behold this Heart which has so loved men that it has spared nothing, even to exhausting and consuming itself, in order to testify its love. In return, I receive from the greater part only ingratitude, by their irreverence and sacrileges, and by the coldness and contempt they have for me in this Sacrament of love… I come into the heart I have given you in order that through your fervour you may atone for the offenses which I have received from lukewarm and slothful hearts that dishonour me in the Blessed Sacrament." – Our Lord's words to St Margaret Mary Alocoque in 1673. Stained glass window from Altoona Cathedral.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
