A Narrow Gate

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr "And some one said to him, "Lord, will those who are saved be few?" And he said to them, "Strive to enter by the narrow door; for many, I tell you, will seek to enter and will not be able. When once the householder has risen up and shut the door, you will begin to stand outside and to knock at the door, saying, `Lord, open to us.' He will answer you, `I do not know where you come from.'" – Luke 12:23-25, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass. My sermon for today can be read www.tumblr.com/privacy/consent . This door is at the entrance of Brussels City Hall.Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr