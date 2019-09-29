St Gabriel Annunciate

"O blessed Archangel Gabriel, we beseech thee, do thou intercede for us at the throne of divine mercy in our present necessities, that as thou didst announce to Mary the mystery of the Incarnation, … More

"O blessed Archangel Gabriel, we beseech thee, do thou intercede for us at the throne of divine mercy in our present necessities, that as thou didst announce to Mary the mystery of the Incarnation, so through thy prayers and patronage in heaven we may obtain the benefits of the same, and sing the praise of God forever in the land of the living. Amen." 29 September is the feast of the Archangels Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael. Medieval doorway in the Louvre Museum, Paris.



