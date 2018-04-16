Pro-Abortion - But Against Banning Pro-Lifers

Clicks116Pro-Abortion - But Against Banning Pro-Lifers
"I am resoundingly pro-choice but don't believe the Council is doing the right thing in this case." Find out more at behereforme.org .
Imagine hearing someone say during WWII:
I am resoundingly (pro-choice) or OK with the killing of Jews and Catholics in the Concentration Camps, But.................
What is the difference between the two statements? Nothing!
