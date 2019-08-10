Clicks73
St Lawrence with St Thomas Aquinas
"Whoever serves me must follow me and where I am there also will my servant be, says the Lord." – John 12:26. Detail from the San Marco Madonna frescoed by Blessed Fra Angelico in the Dominican …More
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
I know of no question that Voltaire asked which St. Thomas Aquinas did not ask before him. Only St. Thomas not only asked, but answered the question.