St Lawrence with St Thomas Aquinas

"Whoever serves me must follow me and where I am there also will my servant be, says the Lord." – John 12:26. Detail from the San Marco Madonna frescoed by Blessed Fra Angelico in the Dominican convent of San Marco, Florence.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr