St Lawrence with St Thomas Aquinas

"Whoever serves me must follow me and where I am there also will my servant be, says the Lord." – John 12:26. Detail from the San Marco Madonna frescoed by Blessed Fra Angelico in the Dominican …More
"Whoever serves me must follow me and where I am there also will my servant be, says the Lord." – John 12:26. Detail from the San Marco Madonna frescoed by Blessed Fra Angelico in the Dominican convent of San Marco, Florence.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
G.K.Chesterton
I know of no question that Voltaire asked which St. Thomas Aquinas did not ask before him. Only St. Thomas not only asked, but answered the question.
