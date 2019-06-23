Adoremus in Aeternum

"Alleluia, alleluia! I am the living bread which has come down from heaven, says the Lord. Anyone who eats this bread will live for ever. Alleluia!" – John 6:51 Monstrance in the chapel of the Poor … More

"Alleluia, alleluia! I am the living bread which has come down from heaven, says the Lord. Anyone who eats this bread will live for ever. Alleluia!" – John 6:51 Monstrance in the chapel of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration in Tonopah, AZ.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr