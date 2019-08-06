August 6, 1945: Atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima a

The four priests lived in a rectory within the radius of complete atomic destruction. After the shock of the blast they looked around and saw NOTHING; for miles in every direction, thousands of … More

The four priests lived in a rectory within the radius of complete atomic destruction. After the shock of the blast they looked around and saw NOTHING; for miles in every direction, thousands of people were dead and every building was destroyed… Except for the four priests and their rectory. Although wounded, they survived, and afterwards suffered no radiation sickness. “It took only a second: a flash— fearfully frightening—and Hiroshima, home of half a million people,was wiped off the earth. What was left was only darkness, blood, burns, moans, fire and spreading terror.”

Asked why they believe they were spared, when so many others died either from the explosion

or from the subsequent radiation, Father Schiffer spoke for himself and his companions:

“ We believe that we survived because we were living the message of Fatima. We lived and prayed the rosary daily in that home.” . With all the fighting and tension that is happening

all over the world today, Are we living the message of Fatima? Are we praying for peace?

Can we make a difference by praying the Rosary every day?

Can we save lives through this powerful devotion? The answer to all these questions should be, YES! At Hiroshima we can see Mary’s protective hand at work. And she continues

to beg us to pray for her intercession. Not only are we called to pray, but also to spread this beautiful and saving devotion to those around us. Hand someone a rosary and ask them to join in prayer for Mary’s protection during these dark and evil times.



SCHIFFER OF HIROSHIMA by Fr. Paul Ruge, O.F.M.I.

At 2:45 a.m. on August 6, 1945, a B-29 bomber took off from the island of Tinian to drop the first atomic bomb on Japan. At 8:15 a.m. the bomb exploded eight city blocks from the Jesuit Church of Our Lady's Assumption in Hiroshima. Half a million people were annihilated. However, the church and four Jesuit fathers stationed there survived: Fathers Hugo Lassalle, Kleinsorge, Cieslik and Schiffer. (RH note - all other accounts state clearly that there were eight Jesuits stationed in this home not four - and it is well known that all eight survived - the author of this present article apparently only had the names of four of them, for instance Fr. Arrupe is left out of the list - and at this writing, I have not been able to find the names of the other three Jesuits. end of note.) According to the experts they "ought to be dead," being within a one-mile radius of the explosion. Nine days later on August 15, Feast of Our Lady's Assumption, U.S. forces were ordered to cease fire. -