"Is there one who would not weep, whelmed in miseries so deep, Christ’s dear Mother to behold? Can the human heart refrain from partaking in her pain, in that Mother’s pain untold? For the sins of His own nation, She saw Jesus wracked with torment, All with scourges rent: She beheld her tender Child, Saw Him hang in desolation, Till His spirit forth He sent. O thou Mother! fount of love! Touch my spirit from above, make my heart with thine accord: Make me feel as thou hast felt; make my soul to glow and melt with the love of Christ my Lord." Sculpture of Our Lady holding the crucified and dead Christ, from the Carmelite Monastery of Our Lady of Solitude in Tonopah, AZ.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr