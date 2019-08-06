The Transfiguration of the Lord

"O God, who in the glorious Transfiguration of your Only Begotten Son confirmed the mysteries of faith by the witness of the Fathers and wonderfully prefigured our full adoption to sonship, grant, … More

"O God, who in the glorious Transfiguration of your Only Begotten Son confirmed the mysteries of faith by the witness of the Fathers and wonderfully prefigured our full adoption to sonship, grant, we pray, to your servants, that, listening to the voice of your beloved Son, we may merit to become co-heirs with him. Who lives and reigns with you in the unity of the Holy Spirit, one God, for ever and ever. Amen." – Collect for the feast of the Transfiguration. This fresco by Bl. Fra. Angelico, dates to 1439-43, and it is from the east corridor of the cells of the Dominican priory of San Marco in Florence. Today, 6 August, is the feast of the Transfiguration. St Dominic is shown in this scene looking on. He died on 6 August in 1221 so he beheld Christ's glory in heaven, even as once he prayerfully contemplated it through this mystery of the Transfiguration.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr