Clicks89
Screenshotted, Bishop Rick Stika deleted this offending tweet
Stika posted this obviously as reaction to the letter that Francis is a heretic.
I chose my side, I'm with the Gospel that says Christ multiplied the loaves and God created the world. I'm not at the side of the kabbalist communist jew magigician, who says Christ didn't multiply the loaves, "because He was not a magician", and God didn't create the universe, "because He was mot a magician". And, therefore, says, with Teilhard de Chardin, explicitly quoted in Laudato si, that …More
I chose my side, I'm with the Gospel that says Christ multiplied the loaves and God created the world. I'm not at the side of the kabbalist communist jew magigician, who says Christ didn't multiply the loaves, "because He was not a magician", and God didn't create the universe, "because He was mot a magician". And, therefore, says, with Teilhard de Chardin, explicitly quoted in Laudato si, that God is inmanent and evolves with the universe.
Francis once said that the intentions of Martin Luther, the father of the Protestant Reformation, “were not mistaken”.
Francis called Luther a true reformer, prints stamps to celebrate him, has his statue placed in the Vatican, and is quite fond of his doctrine on salvation.
advoluntas@aol.com likes this.
According to the good Bishop Stika, if we oppose Francis we find ourselves on the side of Luther. But Francis sides with Luther.