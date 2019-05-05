Screenshotted, Bishop Rick Stika deleted this offending tweet

I chose my side, I'm with the Gospel that says Christ multiplied the loaves and God created the world. I'm not at the side of the kabbalist communist jew magigician, who says Christ didn't multiply the loaves, "because He was not a magician", and God didn't create the universe, "because He was mot a magician". And, therefore, says, with Teilhard de Chardin, explicitly quoted in Laudato si, that … More

I chose my side, I'm with the Gospel that says Christ multiplied the loaves and God created the world. I'm not at the side of the kabbalist communist jew magigician, who says Christ didn't multiply the loaves, "because He was not a magician", and God didn't create the universe, "because He was mot a magician". And, therefore, says, with Teilhard de Chardin, explicitly quoted in Laudato si, that God is inmanent and evolves with the universe.