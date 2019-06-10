Clicks205

No Old Rite in The Order of Malta

The Grand Master of the Knights of Malta forbade within the Order liturgical ceremonies in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite.
JTLiuzza
Admitting that you've been wrong your whole life about something so important must be tough. Obviously for Fra Della Torre; impossible. No matter. The revolutionaries won't last forever. And neither will their mass. The Mass of All Ages, however...
Prayhard
Predictable given the recent coup led by those German Modernists.
