No Old Rite in The Order of Malta
Eva
1 hour ago
The Grand Master of the Knights of Malta forbade within the Order liturgical ceremonies in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite.
JTLiuzza
55 minutes ago
Admitting that you've been wrong your whole life about something so important must be tough. Obviously for Fra Della Torre; impossible. No matter. The revolutionaries won't last forever. And neither will their mass. The Mass of All Ages, however...
Prayhard
1 hour ago
Predictable given the recent coup led by those German Modernists.
Prayhard
1 hour ago
