La Sainte Chapelle

I've been on a Rosary Shrine (London) Pilgrimage to the sacred sites of Paris. We've had a very blessed 4 days, and celebrated Mass in some very special and holy places associated with Our Lady and the saints. However, this is probably my favourite photo from the trip.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr