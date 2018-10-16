Synod Fathers Discrediting "Pious Practices" (Rosary?)

Clicks20Synod Fathers Discrediting "Pious Practices" (Rosary?)
English language group C headed by Card. Joseph Coutts disparages 'pious practices' in their discussion of the call to holiness All pious practices? Devotion to the Most Holy Rosary? Eucharistic … More
...a call to piety "or worse"!? Sad to say, many youth will probably lose their faith after participating in this synod.
The English Group C gives a Humanist Definition of holiness. They do not Mention Christ nor the ten commandments.