Call to good Catholic Bishops and Priests This is War! Fight Back.
THIS IS WAR! Wherein Fr. Z calls on bishops and priests to FIGHT BACK as priests and bishops! wdtprs.com/…/this-is-war-whe… More
Time for Catholics to use all the tools at their disposal in Defense of The Bride of Christ: Starting with our Good and Holy Priests, and Bishops faithful to Christ The King.
Let The Lay Catholics come together also:
Sacred Heart Campaign
remnantnewspaper.com/…/4089-announcing…
Also Nation wide Rosary Oct. 7th
rosarycoasttocoast.com
